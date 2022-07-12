The Dutch coach was installed in May and will have to wait until August for his first competitive match, the season opener against Brighton in Manchester, but we should learn a fair bit about what we can expect during his tenure over the next month or so.

It is perhaps fitting that the first game of the Erik ten Hag era, albeit a pre-season fixture, sees Manchester United take on Liverpool – their historic rivals and the very team whose return from the doldrums the Old Trafford outfit are looking to emulate.

Man Utd's pre-season will take them to Thailand, Australia, and Norway before they return to The Theatre of Dreams at the end of July with fixtures against two other Premier League clubs, Melbourne Victory, Atletico Madrid, and Rayo Vallecano.

The coming weeks should be a vital period for the Red Devils as ten Hag looks to ensure the players take ideas on board ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

His focus will be on performances and growth rather than results but after Man Utd's dismal end to the season, a victory against their historic rivals would be welcome.

2021/22 did not end well for Liverpool either – though it speaks to the standards set by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield that an FA Cup and Carabao Cup-winning campaign will be viewed as a failure after losing in the Champions League final to Real Madrid and missing out on the Premier League title to Man City.

They will hope to battle for silverware on all fronts again this term so the German coach will want to ensure his squad is properly prepared for a league season that includes a 44-day winter break due to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

A strong pre-season will be key to that and Liverpool's schedule sees them visit Thailand, Singapore, Germany, and Austria before concluding at Anfield on 31st July.

Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg, and RC Strasbourg Alsace are among the Reds' other opponents, but there is no side it would give them more pleasure to beat than Man Utd, which gives today's game an extra level.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Liverpool?

Man Utd v Liverpool will take place on Tuesday 12th July 2022 at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Liverpool will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Liverpool on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game on MUTV or LFCTVGo from 1pm.

The whole of Man Utd's pre-season schedule will be broadcast on MUTV, which can be accessed via Sky TV (Sky channel 418) and Virgin Media (Virgin channel 526).

Supporters can watch all of Liverpool's fixtures via LFCTV Go.

How to live stream Man Utd v Liverpool online

You can also live stream the match on MUTV, via ManUtd.com and the Manchester United App, or on LFCTV Go using a range of devices including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

