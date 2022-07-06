Liverpool pre-season on TV: Fixtures, dates and UK times
Check out how to watch Liverpool's pre-season fixtures, including TV details and more.
Liverpool ramp up their preparations for the new Premier League campaign in July with a busy pre-season schedule.
As the top flight is set to break for 44 days during the winter due to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the opening weekend has been brought forward in 2022/23 – meaning we're now around a month away from the Reds' opener against Fulham on Saturday 6th August.
- Watch the Premier League return live on Sky Sports and BT Sport
Despite winning both the FA Cup and League Cup, last season ended in frustration for the Anfield outfit as they were beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League final and saw Man City claim another Premier League title on a dramatic final day.
Jurgen Klopp's side were battling for silverware on all fronts in 2021/22 and will expect to do the same in the new season, so ensuring they properly prepare for the start of the new campaign is important.
Their pre-season schedule will take them to Thailand, Singapore, Germany, and Austria before it concludes at Anfield on Sunday 31st July.
For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022
Liverpool pre-season fixtures: Dates and times
All UK time. Live coverage on LFCTV Go. More details below.
Tuesday 12th July
Liverpool v Man Utd (2pm) - Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok
Friday 15th July
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (1:35pm) - National Stadium, Singapore
Thursday 21st July
Liverpool v RB Leipzig (6:15pm) - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig
Friday 22nd July
Liverpool XI v Kidderminster Harriers (7pm) - Aggborough Stadium, Kidderminster
Wednesday 27th July
Liverpool v RB Salzburg (7pm) - Red Bull Arena, Salzburg
Sunday 31st July
Liverpool v RC Strasbourg Alsace (7:30pm) - Anfield, Liverpool
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to watch Liverpool pre-season on TV
Liverpool fans are in luck because the entirety of the club's pre-season schedule will be exclusively broadcast live via LFCTV Go.
Supporters have the option of a monthly or annual subscription.
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1