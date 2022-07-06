As the top flight is set to break for 44 days during the winter due to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the opening weekend has been brought forward in 2022/23 – meaning we're now around a month away from the Reds' opener against Fulham on Saturday 6th August.

Liverpool ramp up their preparations for the new Premier League campaign in July with a busy pre-season schedule.

Despite winning both the FA Cup and League Cup, last season ended in frustration for the Anfield outfit as they were beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League final and saw Man City claim another Premier League title on a dramatic final day.

Jurgen Klopp's side were battling for silverware on all fronts in 2021/22 and will expect to do the same in the new season, so ensuring they properly prepare for the start of the new campaign is important.

Their pre-season schedule will take them to Thailand, Singapore, Germany, and Austria before it concludes at Anfield on Sunday 31st July.

Liverpool pre-season fixtures: Dates and times

All UK time. Live coverage on LFCTV Go. More details below.

Tuesday 12th July

Liverpool v Man Utd (2pm) - Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok

Friday 15th July

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (1:35pm) - National Stadium, Singapore

Thursday 21st July

Liverpool v RB Leipzig (6:15pm) - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

Friday 22nd July

Liverpool XI v Kidderminster Harriers (7pm) - Aggborough Stadium, Kidderminster

Wednesday 27th July

Liverpool v RB Salzburg (7pm) - Red Bull Arena, Salzburg

Sunday 31st July

Liverpool v RC Strasbourg Alsace (7:30pm) - Anfield, Liverpool

How to watch Liverpool pre-season on TV

Liverpool fans are in luck because the entirety of the club's pre-season schedule will be exclusively broadcast live via LFCTV Go.

Supporters have the option of a monthly or annual subscription.

