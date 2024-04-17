It looked like Joško Gvardiol had netted the winner in the 71st minute - however, Federico Valverde bagged the equaliser just eight minutes later.

Pep Guardiola's side had a perfect weekend in the Premier League, with City beating Luton Town 5-1 on Saturday afternoon before their title rivals Arsenal and Liverpool both lost against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace respectively.

City, who completed an iconic treble last season, are on course to pull it off again.

More like this

They're two points clear in the Premier League, while Guardiola's men are also in the FA Cup semi-finals and they could find themselves in the final four of the Champions League by the end of Wednesday.

Real Madrid, who have already won the Supercopa de España this season, look set to clinch La Liga next month, and they'll also fancy their chances of lifting the Champions League trophy if they get past City at the Etihad on Wednesday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Real Madrid on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Man City v Real Madrid?

Man City v Real Madrid will take place on Wednesday 17th April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Real Madrid kick-off time

Man City v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Real Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man City v Real Madrid online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Man City v Real Madrid on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man City v Real Madrid odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (13/20) Draw (16/5) Real Madrid (15/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.