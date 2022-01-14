What channel is Man City v Chelsea Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

City have been imperious in their pursuit of retaining their crown this season so far with 11 top flight victories in a row leading to this point.

Manchester City can rip open a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League, for a few hours at least, when they take on Chelsea at the Etihad on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s men have found the net 53 times in just 21 games to mark an explosive opening half of the 2021/22 season, a repeat of which should result in another title.

Chelsea are City’s closest rivals at the moment as they sit in second, though Liverpool are just one point behind them with a game in hand.

Thomas Tuchel’s men have drawn four of their last five Premier League outings and know that they will slide away from the title reckoning if they can’t convert draws into wins quickly.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Man City v Chelsea?

Man City v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 15th January 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Chelsea will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Tottenham v Arsenal live on Sky Sports.

What TV channel is Man City v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man City v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Chelsea team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Jesus, Sterling, Grealish

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Havertz, Lukaku, Mount

Man City v Chelsea odds

Our prediction: Man City v Chelsea

City look unstoppable right now. They simply have it all. They have adapted to everything this season has thrown at them and come out the other side in rampant form.

Kevin De Bruyne is creeping back into excellent form, which is a terrifying thought for the rest of the league, while Raheem Sterling has gone along well lately.

Chelsea look tepid at the moment, not awful, just off the pace. City should punish them, but don’t expect the Blues to be blown away.

Our prediction: Man City 2-1 Chelsea (8/1 at bet365)

