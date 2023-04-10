Pep Guardiola's men are fighting with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League as City look to win their fifth title in six years under the Spaniard.

Manchester City turn their attention away from the Premier League title race on Tuesday night as they host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

City have been dominant recently and they hammered RB Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate in their Round of 16 tie last time out.

Guardiola faces his former side on Tuesday with Bayern now under new management. Ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel replaced Julian Nagelsmann at the Allianz Arena despite Bayern being top of the Bundesliga and in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Bayern beat PSG 3-0 across their two games in the Round of 16 and Tuchel - who watched on as his side suffered a surprise DFB-Pokal exit last week - will be hoping for another impressive European performance against City.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Bayern Munich on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Man City v Bayern Munich?

Man City v Bayern Munich will take place on Tuesday 11th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Bayern Munich kick-off time

Man City v Bayern Munich will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Man City v Bayern Munich on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man City v Bayern Munich online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man City v Bayern Munich on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man City v Bayern Munich odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (4/5) Draw (3/1) Bayern Munich (16/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Man City v Bayern Munich prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Man City v Bayern Munich predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.