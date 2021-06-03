What channel is Luxembourg v Scotland international friendly match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Scotland will hope to claim a morale-boosting win from Sunday’s trip to Luxembourg before they begin to build up to Euro 2020 later this month.

The Scots are gearing up for three Euro 2020 fixtures in Group D against England, the Czech Republic and Croatia – and hopes remain that they will progress to the last 16.

Boss Steve Clarke has already overseen one international friendly this summer – a clash with the Netherlands on Wednesday that left the manager with plenty to chew over.

Luxembourg, meanwhile, come into this tie having just played Norway. Their form isn’t exactly dazzling but manager Luc Holtz has certainly improved results over the past year, meaning they could prove to be a tougher test than expected here.

Scotland’s sole clash with Luxembourg came back in 2012 when Jordan Rhodes scored twice in a 2-1 friendly victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Luxembourg v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Luxembourg v Scotland on TV?

Luxembourg v Scotland will take place on Sunday 6th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Luxembourg v Scotland will kick off at 5pm.

There are numerous international friendly games taking place this weekend including England v Romania, which also kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Luxembourg v Scotland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 5pm.

How to live stream Luxembourg v Scotland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Luxembourg v Scotland team news

Luxembourg: Striker Daniel da Mota could make his 100th international appearance for Luxembourg on Sunday. The 35-year old has scored seven goals for his country.

However, Maurice Deville and Gerson Rodrigues are more likely to start up top here. Captain Laurent Jans and New York City’s Maxime Chanot will provide experience at the back.

Scotland: Clarke learned lots from the Netherlands game and is likely to shuffle his deck here, so expect plenty of changes to the XI.

This match is the final opportunity for fringe players to stake a claim for a start at the Euros. Clarke will be desperate to avoid injuries, so won’t instruct his men to go in too hard come Sunday.

Luxembourg v Scotland odds

Our prediction: Luxembourg v Scotland

Scotland have performed well under Clarke in recent months and should have no problem dispatching Luxembourg here.

Competition in the Scottish ranks for places in the XI should drive them forward, and don’t be surprised if the manager makes changes at the break – especially if the visitors are comfortably ahead.

This could be a chance for Liam Cooper, Billy Gilmour and Kevin Nisbet to show their worth. Scotland should win by a few goals.

Our prediction: Luxembourg 0-3 Scotland (TBC at bet365)

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Euro 2020 fixtures on TV guide.

