With Nottingham Forest dropping points, the Terriers' 2-0 win over Bristol City on the final day of the season clinched a third-place finish – 17 spots higher than their position at the end of last term.

Two of the Championship's surprise packages in 2021/22 meet on Friday evening for the first leg of their play-off semi-final as Luton Town host Huddersfield Town at Kenilworth Road.

Huddersfield's game management under Carlos Corberan this season has been exemplary but it will be tested away against the Hatters, who have lost just four home games in the league all season.

Kenilworth Road is one of English football's most unique and, in some ways, intense grounds to play at and Nathan Jones will want his side to use it to their advantage.

Less than a decade ago, Luton were playing non-league football and it is a magnificent achievement that they're now in the mix to win promotion to the Premier League.

Jones has been a major part of that journey and though taking them to the top flight would be his greatest achievement to date, he won't be letting his players focus on anything beyond Friday evening's contest.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Luton v Huddersfield on TV and online.

When is Luton v Huddersfield?

Luton v Huddersfield will take place on Friday 13th May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Luton v Huddersfield will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Championship Play-Off games taking place this weekend including Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest.

What TV channel is Luton v Huddersfield on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Luton v Huddersfield online

Luton v Huddersfield team news

Luton predicted XI: Ingram; Burke, Bradley, Naismith; Bree, Lansbury, Clark, Campbell, Bell; Jerome, Cornick

Huddersfield predicted XI: Nicholls; Pipa, Turton, Lees, Colwill, Toffolo; Sinani, Russell, Hogg, O'Brien; Ward

Luton v Huddersfield odds

Our prediction: Luton v Huddersfield

It's a fantastic achievement that both clubs have made it to the Championship Play-Offs but neither is here just to take part.

Reaching the Premier League is now a lot more than just a dream and that should mean both sides will look to keep things tight on Friday evening.

Injuries have not been kind to Luton and that may just hand Huddersfield the advantage in this one – though you feel it's going to be a cagey first leg as both sides get a feel for each other.

Our prediction: Luton 1-2 Huddersfield (11/1 at bet365)

