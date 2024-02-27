Ryan Gravenberch was added to Liverpool's injury list after being the subject of a late Moisés Caicedo tackle at Wembley, while Wataru Endō was spotted leaving the national stadium wearing a protective boot after battling through the 120 minutes, although Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Núñez could be fit to feature having missed the Carabao Cup final.

Southampton, who needed a replay to get past Watford in round four, head to Anfield in poor form, after last Saturday's 2-1 defeat to struggling Millwall made it three losses from their last four Championship games.

The Saints crashed out of the FA Cup in the fifth round last season and a repeat could be on the cards, as manager Russell Martin has admitted his promotion-chasing side could do without a daunting midweek trip to the Premier League leaders.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Southampton on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Liverpool v Southampton?

Liverpool v Southampton will take place on Wednesday 28th February 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Southampton kick-off time

Liverpool v Southampton will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Southampton on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1 from 7:30pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Liverpool v Southampton online

You can live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Liverpool v Southampton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Liverpool v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (13/20) Draw (10/3) Southampton (15/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.