Jurgen Klopp's men come into this one on the back of their disappointing 2-1 defeat against Leeds at Anfield. Crysencio Summerville netted an 89th minute winner to stun the home side on Saturday night.

Liverpool and Napoli face off at Anfield on Tuesday night, with both sides already qualified for the Champions League knockout stages. The Reds need to beat their Italian counterparts by four or more goals if they are to leapfrog them in Group A.

It doesn't get any easier for the Reds, who welcome the high-flying Napoli. They've won all five of their Champions League group stage games, scoring 20 goals in the process.

They're also top of Serie A and remain unbeaten after 12 games. They've won 10 and drawn two, while scoring 30 times and conceding just nine goals.

The outcome of Tuesday's fixture could depend on whether both managers decide to field weaker teams to rest their star players. Either way, Klopp will be desperate for a response from his players.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Napoli on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Napoli?

Liverpool v Napoli will take place on Tuesday 1st November 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Napoli will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Champions League TV schedule this week including Marseille v Tottenham.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Napoli on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v Napoli online

Liverpool v Napoli team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Milner, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Henderson, Jones; Carvalho, Salah, Firmino.

Napoli predicted XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Kim, Rui; Ndombele, Lobotka, Elmas; Lozano, Simeone, Raspadori.

Liverpool v Napoli odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Liverpool (3/4) Draw (16/5) Napoli (3/1)*

Our prediction: Liverpool v Napoli

Liverpool and Napoli could make a few changes with both sides already qualified for the Champions League knockout stages.

Klopp will be demanding a response from his team after their horror show against Leeds, while Napoli are flying this season and they'll be confident of taking all three points.

A score draw in a thrilling affair at Anfield could be the play.

Our prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Napoli (15/2 at bet365)

