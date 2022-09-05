Champions League fixtures on TV 2022/23: Live coverage and highlights
All the details on how to watch Champions League fixtures live on TV and highlights throughout the 2022/23 season.
The temperature is falling, the nights are growing darker, and the Champions League is back. The world's finest footballers are gearing up for a huge autumn and fans are desperate for a taste of the action.
Real Madrid return as reigning champions after toppling Liverpool in last season's final, and they are among the favourites to triumph once again this season.
Manchester City look most likely to mount a credible challenge from among the Premier League contenders with Erling Haaland among their ranks and hungry for glory.
Jurgen Klopp will be determined to lead Liverpool back into contention, while Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel both have plenty of pedigree at this level as they lead Tottenham and Chelsea towards the European top table.
Celtic and Rangers are welcome additions to the group stage in 2022/23 from a British perspective with a number of huge ties set up including the Bhoys' trip to face Real Madrid and the Gers pitted against Liverpool.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch Champions League fixtures, including every game you can watch live in the UK and highlights. We'll keep you updated throughout the whole season.
What channel is the Champions League on in the UK?
BT Sport is back with exclusive rights to show Champions League games live in the UK. Every single game will be shown across its platforms in 2022/23.
Major games – mostly featuring British teams – are likely to be shown on the main BT Sport 1, 2 or 3 channels, but matches will be spread across numerous channels, including via the red button and all games are broadcast through the BT Sport online player.
Check out the BT Sport website for the latest deals and explore how to sign up for its channels.
Alternatively, pick up a BT Sport monthly pass for just £25 to soak up a month's worth of games without requiring a lengthy contract.
Champions League on TV 2022/23
All UK time.
Group stage – week 1
Tuesday 6th September
Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea (5:45pm) BT Sport 4
Dortmund v Copenhagen (5:45pm) BT Sport 1
RB Salzburg v AC Milan (8pm) BT Sport 6
Celtic v Real Madrid (8pm) BT Sport 3
RB Leipzig v Shakhtar (8pm) BT Sport 7
Sevilla v Man City (8pm) BT Sport 2
PSG v Juventus (8pm) BT Sport 5
Benfica v Maccabi Haifa (8pm) BT Sport 8
Wednesday 7th September
Ajax v Rangers (5:45pm) BT Sport
Frankfurt v Sporting CP (5:45pm) BT Sport
Napoli v Liverpool (8pm) BT Sport
Atletico Madrid v Porto (8pm) BT Sport
Club Brugge v Leverkusen (8pm) BT Sport
Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen (8pm) BT Sport
Inter v Bayern Munich (8pm) BT Sport
Tottenham v Marseille (8pm) BT Sport
Group stage – week 2
Tuesday 13th September
Viktoria Plzen v Inter (5:45pm) BT Sport
Sporting CP v Tottenham (5:45pm) BT Sport
Liverpool v Ajax (8pm) BT Sport
Rangers v Napoli (8pm) BT Sport
Porto v Club Brugge (8pm) BT Sport
Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid (8pm) BT Sport
Bayern Munich v Barcelona (8pm) BT Sport
Marseille v Frankfurt (8pm) BT Sport
Wednesday 14th September
AC Milan v Dinamo Zagreb (5:45pm) BT Sport
Shakhtar v Celtic (5:45pm) BT Sport
Chelsea v RB Salzburg (8pm) BT Sport
Real Madrid v RB Leipzig (8pm) BT Sport
Man City v Dortmund (8pm) BT Sport
Copenhagen v Sevilla (8pm) BT Sport
Juventus v Benfica (8pm) BT Sport
Maccabi Haifa v PSG (8pm) BT Sport
Group stage – week 3
Tuesday 4th October
Bayern Munich v Viktoria Plzen (5:45pm) BT Sport
Marseille v Sporting CP (5:45pm) BT Sport
Liverpool v Rangers (8pm) BT Sport
Ajax v Napol (8pm) BT Sport
Porto v Leverkusen (8pm) BT Sport
Club Brugge v Atletico Madrid (8pm) BT Sport
Inter v Barcelona (8pm) BT Sport
Frankfurt v Tottenham (8pm) BT Sport
Wednesday 5th October
RB Salzburg v Dinamo Zagreb (5:45pm) BT Sport
RB Leipzig v Celtic (5:45pm) BT Sport
Chelsea v AC Milan (8pm) BT Sport
Real Madrid v Shakhtar (8pm) BT Sport
Man City v Copenhagen (8pm) BT Sport
Sevilla v Dortmund (8pm) BT Sport
Juventus v Maccabi Haifa (8pm) BT Sport
Benfica v PSG (8pm) BT Sport
Group stage – week 4
Tuesday 11th October
Copenhagen v Man City (5:45pm) BT Sport
Maccabi Haifa v Juventus (5:45pm) BT Sport
Dinamo Zagreb v RB Salzburg (8pm) BT Sport
AC Milan v Chelsea (8pm) BT Sport
Shakhtar v Real Madrid (8pm) BT Sport
Celtic v RB Leipzig (8pm) BT Sport
Dortmund v Sevilla (8pm) BT Sport
PSG v Benfica (8pm) BT Sport
Wednesday 12th October
Napoli v Ajax (5:45pm) BT Sport
Atletico Madrid v Club Brugge (5:45pm) BT Sport
Rangers v Liverpool (8pm) BT Sport
Leverkusen v Porto (8pm) BT Sport
Barcelona v Inter (8pm) BT Sport
Viktoria Plzen v Bayern Munich (8pm) BT Sport
Tottenham v Frankfurt (8pm) BT Sport
Sporting CP v Marseille (8pm) BT Sport
Group stage – week 5
Tuesday 25th October
RB Salzburg v Chelsea (5:45pm) BT Sport
Sevilla v Copenhagen (5:45pm) BT Sport
Dinamo Zagreb v AC Milan (8pm) BT Sport
Celtic v Shakhtar (8pm) BT Sport
RB Leipzig v Real Madrid (8pm) BT Sport
Dortmund v Man City (8pm) BT Sport
PSG v Maccabi Haifa (8pm) BT Sport
Benfica v Juventus (8pm) BT Sport
Wednesday 26th October
Club Brugge v Porto (5:45pm) BT Sport
Inter v Viktoria Plzen (5:45pm) BT Sport
Napoli v Rangers (8pm) BT Sport
Ajax v Liverpool (8pm) BT Sport
Atletico Madrid v Leverkusen (8pm) BT Sport
Barcelona v Bayern Munich (8pm) BT Sport
Tottenham v Sporting CP (8pm) BT Sport
Frankfurt v Marseille (8pm) BT Sport
Group stage – week 6
Tuesday 1st November
Porto v Atletico Madrid (5:45pm) BT Sport
Leverkusen v Club Brugge (5:45pm) BT Sport
Liverpool v Napoli (8pm) BT Sport
Rangers v Ajax (8pm) BT Sport
Bayern Munich v Inter (8pm) BT Sport
Viktoria Plzen v Barcelona (8pm) BT Sport
Sporting CP v Frankfurt (8pm) BT Sport
Marseille v Tottenham (8pm) BT Sport
Wednesday 2nd November
Real Madrid v Celtic (5:45pm) BT Sport
Shakhtar v RB Leipzig (5:45pm) BT Sport
Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb (8pm) BT Sport
AC Milan v RB Salzburg (8pm) BT Sport
Man City v Sevilla (8pm) BT Sport
Copenhagen v Dortmund (8pm) BT Sport
Juventus v PSG (8pm) BT Sport
Maccabi Haifa v Benfica (8pm) BT Sport
How to watch Champions League highlights 2022/23
BT Sport will air Champions League Tonight following the 8pm kick-offs during every Tuesday and Wednesday of Champions League action.
The show will start around 10:30pm each evening and feature all the biggest talking points and highlights from the round of action.
You can also check out the latest Champions League highlights for free via the BT Sport YouTube channel once the games are over.
Champions League dates 2022/23
- Matchday 1: 6/7th September 2022
- Matchday 2: 13/14th September 2022
- Matchday 3: 4/5th October 2022
- Matchday 4: 11/12th October 2022
- Matchday 5: 25/26th October 2022
- Matchday 6: 1st/2nd November 2022
- Round of 16 – 1st leg: 14/15/21/22nd February 2023
- Round of 16 – 2nd leg: 7/8/14/15th March 2023
- Quarter-finals – 1st leg: 11/12th April 2023
- Quarter-finals – 2nd leg: 18/19th April 2023
- Semi-finals – 1st leg: 9/10th May 2023
- Semi-finals – 2nd leg: 16/17th May 2023
- Final: 10th June 2023
