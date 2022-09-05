Real Madrid return as reigning champions after toppling Liverpool in last season's final, and they are among the favourites to triumph once again this season.

The temperature is falling, the nights are growing darker, and the Champions League is back. The world's finest footballers are gearing up for a huge autumn and fans are desperate for a taste of the action.

Manchester City look most likely to mount a credible challenge from among the Premier League contenders with Erling Haaland among their ranks and hungry for glory.

Jurgen Klopp will be determined to lead Liverpool back into contention, while Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel both have plenty of pedigree at this level as they lead Tottenham and Chelsea towards the European top table.

Celtic and Rangers are welcome additions to the group stage in 2022/23 from a British perspective with a number of huge ties set up including the Bhoys' trip to face Real Madrid and the Gers pitted against Liverpool.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch Champions League fixtures, including every game you can watch live in the UK and highlights. We'll keep you updated throughout the whole season.

What channel is the Champions League on in the UK?

BT Sport is back with exclusive rights to show Champions League games live in the UK. Every single game will be shown across its platforms in 2022/23.

Major games – mostly featuring British teams – are likely to be shown on the main BT Sport 1, 2 or 3 channels, but matches will be spread across numerous channels, including via the red button and all games are broadcast through the BT Sport online player.

Check out the BT Sport website for the latest deals and explore how to sign up for its channels.

Alternatively, pick up a BT Sport monthly pass for just £25 to soak up a month's worth of games without requiring a lengthy contract.

Champions League on TV 2022/23

All UK time.

Group stage – week 1

Tuesday 6th September

Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea (5:45pm) BT Sport 4

Dortmund v Copenhagen (5:45pm) BT Sport 1

RB Salzburg v AC Milan (8pm) BT Sport 6

Celtic v Real Madrid (8pm) BT Sport 3

RB Leipzig v Shakhtar (8pm) BT Sport 7

Sevilla v Man City (8pm) BT Sport 2

PSG v Juventus (8pm) BT Sport 5

Benfica v Maccabi Haifa (8pm) BT Sport 8

Wednesday 7th September

Ajax v Rangers (5:45pm) BT Sport

Frankfurt v Sporting CP (5:45pm) BT Sport

Napoli v Liverpool (8pm) BT Sport

Atletico Madrid v Porto (8pm) BT Sport

Club Brugge v Leverkusen (8pm) BT Sport

Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen (8pm) BT Sport

Inter v Bayern Munich (8pm) BT Sport

Tottenham v Marseille (8pm) BT Sport

Group stage – week 2

Tuesday 13th September

Viktoria Plzen v Inter (5:45pm) BT Sport

Sporting CP v Tottenham (5:45pm) BT Sport

Liverpool v Ajax (8pm) BT Sport

Rangers v Napoli (8pm) BT Sport

Porto v Club Brugge (8pm) BT Sport

Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid (8pm) BT Sport

Bayern Munich v Barcelona (8pm) BT Sport

Marseille v Frankfurt (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 14th September

AC Milan v Dinamo Zagreb (5:45pm) BT Sport

Shakhtar v Celtic (5:45pm) BT Sport

Chelsea v RB Salzburg (8pm) BT Sport

Real Madrid v RB Leipzig (8pm) BT Sport

Man City v Dortmund (8pm) BT Sport

Copenhagen v Sevilla (8pm) BT Sport

Juventus v Benfica (8pm) BT Sport

Maccabi Haifa v PSG (8pm) BT Sport

Group stage – week 3

Tuesday 4th October

Bayern Munich v Viktoria Plzen (5:45pm) BT Sport

Marseille v Sporting CP (5:45pm) BT Sport

Liverpool v Rangers (8pm) BT Sport

Ajax v Napol (8pm) BT Sport

Porto v Leverkusen (8pm) BT Sport

Club Brugge v Atletico Madrid (8pm) BT Sport

Inter v Barcelona (8pm) BT Sport

Frankfurt v Tottenham (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 5th October

RB Salzburg v Dinamo Zagreb (5:45pm) BT Sport

RB Leipzig v Celtic (5:45pm) BT Sport

Chelsea v AC Milan (8pm) BT Sport

Real Madrid v Shakhtar (8pm) BT Sport

Man City v Copenhagen (8pm) BT Sport

Sevilla v Dortmund (8pm) BT Sport

Juventus v Maccabi Haifa (8pm) BT Sport

Benfica v PSG (8pm) BT Sport

Group stage – week 4

Tuesday 11th October

Copenhagen v Man City (5:45pm) BT Sport

Maccabi Haifa v Juventus (5:45pm) BT Sport

Dinamo Zagreb v RB Salzburg (8pm) BT Sport

AC Milan v Chelsea (8pm) BT Sport

Shakhtar v Real Madrid (8pm) BT Sport

Celtic v RB Leipzig (8pm) BT Sport

Dortmund v Sevilla (8pm) BT Sport

PSG v Benfica (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 12th October

Napoli v Ajax (5:45pm) BT Sport

Atletico Madrid v Club Brugge (5:45pm) BT Sport

Rangers v Liverpool (8pm) BT Sport

Leverkusen v Porto (8pm) BT Sport

Barcelona v Inter (8pm) BT Sport

Viktoria Plzen v Bayern Munich (8pm) BT Sport

Tottenham v Frankfurt (8pm) BT Sport

Sporting CP v Marseille (8pm) BT Sport

Group stage – week 5

Tuesday 25th October

RB Salzburg v Chelsea (5:45pm) BT Sport

Sevilla v Copenhagen (5:45pm) BT Sport

Dinamo Zagreb v AC Milan (8pm) BT Sport

Celtic v Shakhtar (8pm) BT Sport

RB Leipzig v Real Madrid (8pm) BT Sport

Dortmund v Man City (8pm) BT Sport

PSG v Maccabi Haifa (8pm) BT Sport

Benfica v Juventus (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 26th October

Club Brugge v Porto (5:45pm) BT Sport

Inter v Viktoria Plzen (5:45pm) BT Sport

Napoli v Rangers (8pm) BT Sport

Ajax v Liverpool (8pm) BT Sport

Atletico Madrid v Leverkusen (8pm) BT Sport

Barcelona v Bayern Munich (8pm) BT Sport

Tottenham v Sporting CP (8pm) BT Sport

Frankfurt v Marseille (8pm) BT Sport

Group stage – week 6

Tuesday 1st November

Porto v Atletico Madrid (5:45pm) BT Sport

Leverkusen v Club Brugge (5:45pm) BT Sport

Liverpool v Napoli (8pm) BT Sport

Rangers v Ajax (8pm) BT Sport

Bayern Munich v Inter (8pm) BT Sport

Viktoria Plzen v Barcelona (8pm) BT Sport

Sporting CP v Frankfurt (8pm) BT Sport

Marseille v Tottenham (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 2nd November

Real Madrid v Celtic (5:45pm) BT Sport

Shakhtar v RB Leipzig (5:45pm) BT Sport

Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb (8pm) BT Sport

AC Milan v RB Salzburg (8pm) BT Sport

Man City v Sevilla (8pm) BT Sport

Copenhagen v Dortmund (8pm) BT Sport

Juventus v PSG (8pm) BT Sport

Maccabi Haifa v Benfica (8pm) BT Sport

How to watch Champions League highlights 2022/23

BT Sport will air Champions League Tonight following the 8pm kick-offs during every Tuesday and Wednesday of Champions League action.

The show will start around 10:30pm each evening and feature all the biggest talking points and highlights from the round of action.

You can also check out the latest Champions League highlights for free via the BT Sport YouTube channel once the games are over.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Champions League dates 2022/23

Matchday 1: 6/7th September 2022

Matchday 2: 13/14th September 2022

Matchday 3: 4/5th October 2022

Matchday 4: 11/12th October 2022

Matchday 5: 25/26th October 2022

Matchday 6: 1st/2nd November 2022

Round of 16 – 1st leg: 14/15/21/22nd February 2023

Round of 16 – 2nd leg: 7/8/14/15th March 2023

Quarter-finals – 1st leg: 11/12th April 2023

Quarter-finals – 2nd leg: 18/19th April 2023

Semi-finals – 1st leg: 9/10th May 2023

Semi-finals – 2nd leg: 16/17th May 2023

Final: 10th June 2023

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.