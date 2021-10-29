What channel is Liverpool v Brighton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The unstoppable Liverpool win streak just keeps going, with Brighton the latest opponent to attempt to stop their unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Liverpool famously humiliated rivals Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford last week, and achieved the same result against Watford – so could well become the third team to ever win three Premier League matches in a row by five goals or more.

Much of this of course is down to an unstoppable Mohamed Salah, whose hat-trick against Manchester United means he has already scored 10 times this season.

While not quite on the same level, Brighton has had a fine season also, sitting comfortably in fifth place – but after emerging winless in the last four games they’ll need to break that streak to remain there.

However the Seagulls have a good history against Liverpool, including a 1-0 win last season – so it’s all still to play for.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Brighton?

Liverpool v Brighton will take place on Saturday 30th October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Tottenham v Man Utd at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Liverpool v Brighton online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Liverpool v Brighton team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold; Jones, Henderson, Keita; Mane, Jota, Salah.

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; Duffy, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Cucurella; Maupay, Trossard.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Liverpool v Brighton odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v Brighton

Brighton had a promising start to the season but have lost momentum in recent weeks, enduring a humbling loss to Manchester City and getting knocked out of the Carbao Cup.

Combined with Liverpool’s recent goal-scoring prowess – and the added confidence after that 5-0 win against Manchester City – the odds are stacked against the Seagulls.

Liverpool’s unbeaten streak will not end this Saturday, though Brighton may prove a tricky opponent to crack at first.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Brighton (7/1 at bet365)

