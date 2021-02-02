What channel is Liverpool v Brighton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool appear to be back in the race for the Premier League title after recording back-to-back wins following a poor run of form in recent Premier League fixtures.

The Reds will hope to continue their resurgence against Brighton as they seek to close down Manchester City before they break loose at the top of the tree.

Mohamed Salah is clicking back into goalscoring form to lead the list of Premier League top scorers in 2020/21.

On the other hand, Brighton have optimism of their own going into this one following a victory over Tottenham at the weekend.

They have now kept three clean sheets in a row and won two of those games by a single goal to mark a solid run of form for the Seagulls.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Brighton on TV?

Liverpool v Brighton will take place on Wednesday 3rd February 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Brighton will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Tottenham v Chelsea.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Brighton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 8pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v Brighton online

Liverpool v Brighton team news

Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk, out for the season. Joe Gomez, out for the season. Joel Matip, out for the season. Fabinho, out for now. If Liverpool really do win the Premier League this season, it would be bordering on miracle territory.

New centre-back signings Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies have arrived to patch up the Reds, but it remains to be seen whether they will be thrown in at the deep end.

Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Naby Keita are also out of this one, but that victory over West Ham at the weekend was an impressive one to say the least.

Brighton: The Seagulls are one of the only teams who can match Liverpool’s injury woes.

Five stars remain out including Tariq Lamptey and Danny Welbeck but former Reds ace Adam Lallana is pushing for a start in the absence of Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool v Brighton odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v Brighton

It was right for Liverpool to be put under the microscope during their woeful run of form, but back-to-back 3-1 away wins over Tottenham and West Ham look seriously impressive on their record.

Salah was back to his sharp best, while Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold have shown flickers of their true quality lately.

Brighton are a solid unit, albeit rather goal-shy. Regardless, Liverpool boast the ability to shred any defence they like when they’re on form. And they’re back on form.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Brighton (9/1 at bet365)

