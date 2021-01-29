Premier League top scorers – who will win the 2020/21 Golden Boot?

In this most unpredictable of Premier League seasons, top scorers continue to jostle for position in the race for the 2020/21 Golden Boot.

A host of teams sit in positions they wouldn’t have expected to – for better or for worse – and an injury to Tottenham superstar Harry Kane has opened the door for a host of forwards to close in on his tally.

Mohamed Salah stepped up with a couple of goals in an FA Cup clash with Manchester United to mark a return to form, but he has stood still in terms of Premier League goals with several contenders prowling around.

Surprise package Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back from injury and will hope to fire Everton further up the league and, while there’s no surprise to see Leicester legend Jamie Vardy producing another terrific season for the Foxes, he too has suffered from an injury which will rule him out of several games.

The marathon has a long way to run, with many twists ahead, but who will ultimately lift the Premier League Golden Boot at the end of 2020/21?

RadioTimes.com will keep you up to date with the latest Premier League top scorers in 2020/21.

Premier League top scorers 2020/21

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 15 goals (3 assists) Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 12 goals (11 assists) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) – 12 goals (6 assists) Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 11 goals (7 assists) Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – 11 goals (5 assists) Patrick Bamford (Leeds) – 11 goals (4 assists) Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) – 11 goals (0 assists)] Callum Wilson (Newcastle) – 10 goals (4 assists) Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – 9 goals (2 assists) Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – 8 goals (2 assists)

Last updated – Monday 1st February

Who will win the Premier League Golden Boot 2020/21?

As the season reaches the halfway stage, it really is anyone’s title to claim.

Doubling up the figures leaves us with a winner notching around the 26-goal mark, a fantastic yet reasonable tally for the likes of Salah and Kane to hit.

They remain the two hot favourites having been there, done that previously, but Son can’t be ruled out yet.

The South Korean sensation boasts a master provider in the form of Kane, and should Mourinho release the handbrake on his Spurs team, they could be primed for a huge second half of the campaign.

Vardy is also a hot contender to defend the crown he currently wears.

Leicester are in riotous form and we all know that when the Fox in the box gets the bit between his teeth, it’s incredibly difficult to rein him in.

Injuries to Kane and Vardy will keep them down momentarily, but they will still be right up there come May.

Premier League top scorers in history

Alan Shearer – 260 goals (441 games) Wayne Rooney – 208 goals (491 games) Andy Cole – 187 goals (414 games) Sergio Aguero – 180 goals (263 games) Frank Lampard – 177 goals (609 games) Thierry Henry – 175 goals (258 games) Robbie Fowler – 163 goals (379 games) Jermain Defoe – 162 goals (496 games) Michael Owen – 150 goals (326 games) Les Ferdinand – 149 goals (351 games)

