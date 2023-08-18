Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai made steady starts to their Liverpool careers, but with the former asked to play a holding role in a three that included Cody Gakpo, the back four was kept busy.

Missing out on both Moisés Caicedo and Roméo Lavia to the Blues hasn't helped matters, but they should have more control in the centre of the park at home against the Cherries, which may just bring the best out of their new arrivals.

There were promising signs as the Andoni Iraola era got up and running with a 1-1 draw against West Ham at the Vitality Stadium on the opening weekend, including the performance of David Brooks, and Dom Solanke opening his account for the season, but Saturday's game will undoubtedly be a tougher test.

The highly-rated coach will no doubt be looking to exploit the holes in the hosts' midfield, which were clear to see against Chelsea, but they'll have to stop the Merseysiders' numerous attacking weapons to have any chance of getting a result.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Bournemouth?

Liverpool v Bournemouth will take place on Saturday 19th August 2023.

Liverpool v Bournemouth kick-off time

Liverpool v Bournemouth will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Liverpool v Bournemouth live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Liverpool v Bournemouth on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

