Villa come into Thursday's clash on the back of their impressive 2-0 Premier League win at Arsenal on Sunday, which moved them three points ahead of Tottenham as they battle for the fourth and final Champions League spot behind Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Emery's side have five games remaining to secure a Champions League spot for next season, otherwise Villa could have to settle for a Europa League place.

Lille, who are unbeaten in their last five Ligue 1 games, find themselves in fourth place - and like Villa, they're fighting to secure a Champions League spot for next campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lille v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Lille v Aston Villa?

Lille v Aston Villa will take place on Thursday 18th April 2024.

Lille v Aston Villa kick-off time

Lille v Aston Villa will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Lille v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Lille v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Lille v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Lille v Aston Villa odds

