Leicester, who have scored 10 goals in their last three games, come into Tuesday's King Power clash on the back of their 2-1 win at Watford on Saturday, with Patson Daka and Ricardo Pereira netting for the Foxes.

Maresca's men have scored the most goals in the Championship this season while also boasting the best defensive record, and they host a Sheffield Wednesday side who are second bottom in the league.

The Owls, who were promoted from League One last campaign, beat Birmingham City 2-0 last time out - however, they're still five points from safety with 15 games remaining.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Sheffield Wednesday on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Sheffield Wednesday?

Leicester v Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Tuesday 13th February 2024.

Leicester v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Leicester v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v Sheffield Wednesday on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Red Button from 7:40pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Leicester v Sheffield Wednesday online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Leicester v Sheffield Wednesday odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leicester (3/10) Draw (9/2) Sheffield Wednesday (17/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

