The hosts will hope to use the international break as a circuit breaker after a run of six defeats on the bounce, including a 6-2 loss against Tottenham, has left them bottom of the league with just one point earned this season.

There will be added pressure on Brendan Rodgers on Monday evening as Leicester owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha will be at the King Power Stadium to watch the Foxes take on Nottingham Forest in the final game on this weekend's Premier League TV schedule .

There were signs of life in the first half of that defeat to Spurs but it is likely results that Rodgers will need to save his job – particularly as the crowd will be keen to have their say on Saturday.

The arrival of Nottingham Forest, rivals from just 30 miles up the A46, offers the Foxes boss a chance to get the supporters back on side but he will remember only too well what happened when the two sides met at the City Ground seven months ago.

Steve Cooper's team, a Championship outfit at the time, thumped them 4-1 in the fourth round of the FA Cup on a jubilant day on Trentside.

The feeling is a little different amongst Reds fans after a testing start to life back in the Premier League, however, and a win for Leicester would see the visitors sink to the bottom of the table.

The East Midlands derby this is not but there is certainly a frosty relationship between these two local rivals, who have shared many fiery clashes over the years.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Nottingham Forest?

Leicester v Nottingham Forest will take place on Monday 3rd October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend including Man City v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Leicester v Nottingham Forest on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Leicester v Nottingham Forest online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Leicester v Nottingham Forest team news

Leicester predicted XI: Iversen; Castagne, Faes, Evans, Justin; Soumare; Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Vardy

Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Henderson; Worrall, Cook, Boly; Williams, O'Brien, Freuler, Lodi; Lingard; Johnson, Awoniyi

Leicester v Nottingham Forest odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leicester (3/4) Draw (3/1) Nottingham Forest (10/3)*

Our prediction: Leicester v Nottingham Forest

Leicester and Nottingham Forest have two of the leakiest defences in the league while they're also two of the highest scorers in the bottom half of the table so we should expect plenty of goals on Monday evening.

The Foxes owner's presence will pile more pressure on Rodgers but his side were not as bad as the 6-2 scoreline suggested against Spurs and this seems like the kind of game that Jamie Vardy, who is pushing for a starting place, could flourish in.

Cooper surely cannot continue to ignore the performances of Lewis O'Brien but even the midfielder's inclusion from the start may not be enough to help them avoid defeat.

Our prediction: Leicester 3-1 Nottingham Forest (3/1 at bet365)

