Aston Villa have an ace up their sleeve as their man in the dugout, Unai Emery, has a terrific record in continental competitions, with four Europa League titles on his CV as well as leading Arsenal to the final of that tournament in 2019.

Jhon Duran and Leon Bailey stepped off the bench to net in last Saturday's 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace and the pair are likely to earn a place in the starting XI against Legia Warsaw.

The hosts battled through three qualification rounds to reach the Europa Conference League group stage and they are unbeaten in six games in the Polish Ekstraklasa this term.

When is Legia Warsaw v Aston Villa?

Legia Warsaw v Aston Villa will take place on Thursday 21st September 2023.

Legia Warsaw v Aston Villa kick-off time

Legia Warsaw v Aston Villa will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Legia Warsaw v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Legia Warsaw v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Legia Warsaw v Aston Villa on radio

If you live in the West Midlands, you can listen to the match on BBC Radio WM, which is available on 95.6 FM.

Legia Warsaw v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Legia Warsaw (5/1) Draw (16/5) Aston Villa (1/2)*

