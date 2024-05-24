Leeds, who finished third in the table, punched their ticket to Wembley with a 4-0 destruction of manager Daniel Farke's former club Norwich City in the semi-finals.

Southampton, meanwhile, got the better of West Brom 3-1 on aggregate, but Russell Martin's side needed a late double in the second leg from top scorer Adam Armstrong to get them over the line.

The Saints completed the league double over Leeds in the regular season, although the League Two and One play-off finals proved previous results between the two teams count for little - and Whites fans will be hoping that trend continues.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Southampton on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Leeds v Southampton?

Leeds v Southampton will take place on Sunday 26th May 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leeds v Southampton kick-off time

Leeds v Southampton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Leeds v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Leeds v Southampton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Leeds v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leeds (13/10) Draw (9/4) Southampton (21/10)*

Bet Boost: Joel Piroe to score with a header – 28/1 33/1

Bet Boosts are only available to new and eligible customers, and are subject to availability.

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.