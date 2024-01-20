Pascal Struijk thought he had rescued a late point for the 10-man visitors after Illan Meslier saw red, but Liam Miller had other ideas by firing a winner at the death.

Leeds, who also lost to West Bromwich Albion over the Christmas period, have registered 3-0 victories in their last two league outings to revive their promotion hopes.

The Whites, fourth in the Championship table, need a lengthy run of wins if they are to reel in second place Ipswich Town, who are seven points ahead, and climb into the automatic promotion spots.

Preston have gradually slipped down the table after making a lightning fast start to the season, with inconsistent form to blame, although Ryan Lowe's side are still only two points off the play-off spots after Will Keane's brace secured victory against Bristol City last Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Preston on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Preston?

Leeds v Preston will take place on Sunday 21st January 2024.

Leeds v Preston kick-off time

Leeds v Preston will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Preston on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Leeds v Preston online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Leeds v Preston on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Leeds v Preston odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leeds (3/10) Draw (9/2) Preston (9/1)*

