Marcelo Bielsa's intense, energy-sapping philosophy could come under scrutiny as Premier League fixtures pile up this month.

On the other hand, Newcastle were rested going into last weekend following a fixture postponement due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the squad.

The Magpies defeated West Brom on their return to action and will hope to get one over another promoted side this week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Newcastle on TV?

Leeds v Newcastle will take place on Wednesday 16th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Newcastle will kick off at 6pm.

There's a full round of Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video taking place this week including Liverpool v Tottenham.

How to live stream Leeds v Newcastle online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video from 5pm.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Leeds v Newcastle team news

Leeds: Gaetano Berardi, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Adam Forshaw remain sidelined for Leeds.

The only changes will come if Bielsa wants to rest and rotate his main men. Patrick Bamford has been a key figure up top all season, but he may be just as in need of a rest as his teammates. Predicting the XI is anyone's guess, right now.

Newcastle: Jamaal Lascelles, Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser are not definitively ruled out of this one, but it would be a surprise to see more than one of them starting this week.

Steve Bruce must manage his squad wisely through such a busy period and won't want to rush star players back to the field if they're not absolutely ready.

Our prediction: Leeds v Newcastle

Neither side has been particularly cut-throat in the Premier League this season.

This is a clash between two sides who will probably end the season cosied up to each other in mid-table, but Bielsa will be targeting a victory here.

The question remains over his Leeds team's ability to cope with such a demanding style and schedule. They will seize the initiative here, but whether they have the legs to hold a lead remains to be seen.

Our prediction: Leeds 1-1 Newcastle

