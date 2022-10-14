The Emirates has had a party atmosphere in recent weeks as Mikel Arteta's side put three past both the Reds and Tottenham but the league leaders can expect a very different sort of reception up in Yorkshire on Sunday.

After claiming a North London derby victory and ending their Liverpool hoodoo already this month, Arsenal face a fresh challenge this weekend in a trip to take on Leeds United at Elland Road.

Leeds' home ground is famed for its intimidating atmosphere and Jesse Marsch will be hoping his players can draw on that as they look to get their 2022/23 season back on track.

The Whites took seven points from their first three games but have won only two points from their five matches since, including a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last weekend.

They'll be glad to get back to Elland Road, where they're unbeaten this term, but Sunday's visitors boast the best away record in the division.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Arsenal?

Leeds v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 16th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Arsenal will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Arsenal on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Leeds v Arsenal live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Leeds v Arsenal team news

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Aaronson, Rodrigo, Harrison; Bamford

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Leeds v Arsenal odds

Our prediction: Leeds v Arsenal

Arsenal have risen to nearly every challenge they've faced this term and will need to dig deep again as they take on Leeds and the Elland Road support.

There have been question marks over the toughness of Arteta's side in the past – both mentally and physically – but coming away from Sunday's game with all three points will likely need them to show it in droves.

Home advantage will be a boost for the Whites but ultimately, it may not be enough to stop the Gunners from taking the points back to London with them.

Our prediction: Leeds 1-3 Arsenal (12/1 at bet365)

