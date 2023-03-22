It'll be England's first game since Gareth Southgate's side suffered their heartbreaking quarter-final exit at the World Cup in Qatar at the hands of France.

England face off against Italy on Thursday evening in the Three Lions' first Euro 2024 qualifier.

England, who lost against Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, will once again be relying on their captain Harry Kane, who can become the Three Lions' all-time top scorer ahead of Wayne Rooney if he nets on Thursday.

Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar after losing in a play-off against North Macedonia last year, however, it will still be a tough test for England.

Roberto Mancini's men have won three of their last four, including a 1-0 win against England last September in the Nations League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v England on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Italy v England?

Italy v England will take place on Thursday 23rd March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Italy v England kick-off time

Italy v England will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Italy v England on?

Italy v England will be shown on Channel 4, with coverage starting from 7pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on both teams' official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Italy v England online

You can also stream Italy v England on All4.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Italy v England on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Italy v England odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Italy (7/4) Draw (21/10) England (13/8)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Italy v England prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Italy v England predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.