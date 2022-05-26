It's a fitting stage for what is often dubbed the most valuable football match in the world, with the top flight and the riches that come with it now just 90 minutes away.

The wait is nearly over. The whole 2021/22 Championship season has been building up to this point for Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest, who meet at Wembley on Sunday afternoon with a place in the Premier League on the line.

The Terriers are hoping to return to English football's biggest stage after three seasons away and required Jordan Rhodes' winner to get past Luton Town across two legs.

Watch Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest on Sky Sports

For Nottingham Forest, the wait has gone on much longer. It's been more than two decades since the East Midlands club last played top flight football but with Steve Cooper at the helm, there is real belief that this is their year.

The Reds were bottom of the Championship when the Welshman took charge in September and he's led a magnificent turnaround, which saw them qualify for the Play-Offs for the first time since 2010/11.

Cooper's side needed a penalty shoot-out and heroics from goalkeeper Brice Samba to beat Sheffield United and book their place at Wembley – though that drama will only have left the City Ground faithful more convinced that this is the year the long wait ends.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest?

Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest will take place on Sunday 29th May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 3:30pm and Main Event from 4pm.

How to live stream Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest team news

Huddersfield predicted XI: Nicholls; Lees, Hogg, Colwill; Thomas, Holmes, Russell, O'Brien, Toffolo; Ward, Sinani

Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Samba; Worrall, Cook, McKenna; Spence, Yates, Garner, Colback; Zinckernagel; Johnson, Davis

Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Huddersfield (12/5) Draw (11/5) Nottingham Forest (23/10)*

Our prediction: Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest

It's been a breathtaking debut season at Nottingham Forest for Cooper, who has brought the good times back to the City Ground by taking the side from the bottom of the table to the edge of promotion – with a glorious FA Cup run and some phenomenal football along the way.

The Welsh coach has the Reds in their first Wembley appearance since 1992, and yet there's an argument to be made that the job done by Carlos Corberan is just as impressive.

No one had the Terriers down as candidates or even dark horses for promotion but here they are.

They have proven themselves phenomenal game managers this season and that quality will be massive in a match as big as this.

If Keinan Davis is fit to start, then the Reds will be a real handful but Corberan's side may just edge it.

Our prediction: Huddersfield 2-1 Nottingham Forest (12/1 at bet365)

