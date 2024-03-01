Daniel Farke's side have only had a couple of days to prepare for the match, however, after being on the wrong side of a five-goal thriller with Premier League side Chelsea to suffer their first defeat in all competitions since the turn of the year.

New Huddersfield manager André Breitenreiter got his reign off to a winning start after his team came from behind to beat Watford thanks to a Danny Ward brace last Saturday.

Ward, who was part of Leeds' academy as a teenager, could be handed his first start since recovering from tendonitis after featuring off the bench in the Terriers' last three games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Huddersfield v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Huddersfield v Leeds?

Huddersfield v Leeds will take place on Saturday 2nd March 2024.

Huddersfield v Leeds kick-off time

Huddersfield v Leeds will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Huddersfield v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12pm.

How to live stream Huddersfield v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Huddersfield v Leeds on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Huddersfield v Leeds odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Huddersfield (19/4) Draw (3/1) Leeds (4/7)*

