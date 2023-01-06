The Foxes have lost their three Premier League games since domestic action returned after the World Cup, with Newcastle, Liverpool and Fulham getting the better of Brendan Rodgers's side.

Leicester travel to League Two side Gillingham for their FA Cup third-round clash on Saturday, with both sides looking to find some form.

Leicester are 13th in the league after the Fulham loss, but they're just two points above the relegation zone.

Gillingham are rooted to the bottom of League Two after winning just twice all season.

They've lost their last four league games, so it's a real battle of out-of-form teams on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Gillingham v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Gillingham v Leicester?

Gillingham v Leicester will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 7th January 2023.

Gillingham v Leicester team news

Gillingham predicted line-up: Morris; McKenzie, Wright, Ehmer, Tutonda; Jefferies, Williams, O'Keefe, MacDonald; Kashket, Mandron.

Leicester predicted line-up: Iversen; Castagne, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Thomas; Mendy, Ndidi; Perez, Tielemans, Albrighton; Iheanacho.

Gillingham v Leicester prediction

Despite Leicester's form dipping since Premier League action returned after the World Cup, it's hard to see anything but an away win.

The Premier League side should have far too much for Gillingham, who are having a dismal season in League Two.

Our prediction: Gillingham 0-2 Leicester (5/1 at bet365)

Gillingham v Leicester odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Gillingham (12/1) Draw (11/2) Leicester (1/5)*

