The Three Lions were tamed by Hungary at the weekend as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat away from home as James Justin and Jarrod Bowen made their debuts in an experimental XI.

England duel with Germany in the Nations League this week as they seek to bounce back from a poor defeat on the continent.

Boss Gareth Southgate will challenge his team to step up against stern opposition in the shape of Germany, and will remind them of their 2-0 triumph over their rivals at Euro 2020 last summer.

Since that humbling experience at Wembley, Germany have enjoyed a 10-game undefeated streak including eight wins in a row, albeit against far inferior opposition.

Germany manager Hansi Flick has overseen two draws against strong opposition – Netherlands and Italy – in their last two outings and will hope to lay down a statement performance against England.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Germany v England on TV and online.

When is Germany v England?

Germany v England will take place on Tuesday 7th June 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Germany v England will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Germany v England on?

The match will be televised on Channel 4 from 7pm.

How to live stream Germany v England online

You can also live stream the match via All 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Germany v England team news

Germany predicted XI: Neuer; Kehrer, Sule, Rudiger, Raum; Kimmich, Gundogan; Gnabry, Muller, Musiala; Havertz.

England predicted XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; James, Rice, Phillips, Saka; Bowen, Kane, Grealish.

Germany v England odds

Our prediction: Germany v England

Southgate has admitted the focus of these upcoming Nations League games is to prepare for the World Cup and that results may not always swing England's way.

Saying that, there is an added edge going into this one, posturing between nations involved in a shift of power. Germany have been a regular among the very elite teams at the pinnacle of world football, but England took up that mantle at the Euros.

A nonchalant victory by England here would cement their status among the elite pack, suggesting there is more weight to their credentials than a mere anomaly run to the final at the Euros.

It won't be an easy night though. Neither side is likely to field the XI they will head into the World Cup with. Factors such as a lack of cohesion and tiredness are likely to impact this one. Don't expect a classic.

Our prediction: Germany 1-1 England (5/1 at Bet365)

