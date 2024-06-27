Despite drawing all three of their games in Group C, Denmark still progressed to the knockout stage as runners-up by virtue of their superior disciplinary record compared to Slovenia.

Read more: Euro 2024 matches on today | Euro 2024 TV coverage | Euro 2024 radio coverage

The Danes only found the back of the net twice in their group matches, but scoring was not a problem for Germany as Julian Nagelsmann's side hit eight goals thanks to their array of exciting attacking talent.

More like this

A meeting with either Spain or Georgia in Stuttgart awaits the winner on Friday.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions for Germany v Denmark at Euro 2024.

Read more: Euro 2024 fixtures | Euro 2024 presenters | Euro 2024 predictions | Euro 2024 group analysis | Euro 2024 team-by-team guide | Euro 2024 kits ranked

Germany v Denmark predictions

It is likely to be one-way traffic, with Germany attempting to break down Denmark's defence.

There is a danger the floodgates could open if the hosts bag an early goal as the Danes have looked limp in possession, and it will depend on how long they can hold out.

Quite frankly, Germany's quality options in the final third should settle this.

RadioTimes.com says... Germany 2-0 Denmark

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.