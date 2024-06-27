Germany v Denmark predictions: Who will win Euro 2024 last-16 game?
Our predictions for Germany v Denmark in the Euro 2024 last-16 stage, including who we think will win.
Germany will be looking to progress to the last eight of Euro 2024 on home soil when they face Denmark at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund this Saturday.
The hosts progressed to the round of 16 as Group A winners after claiming seven points from their three games, although they had Niclas Füllkrug to thank as his last-gasp goal in their final match against Switzerland earned top spot at the expense of their opponents.
Despite drawing all three of their games in Group C, Denmark still progressed to the knockout stage as runners-up by virtue of their superior disciplinary record compared to Slovenia.
The Danes only found the back of the net twice in their group matches, but scoring was not a problem for Germany as Julian Nagelsmann's side hit eight goals thanks to their array of exciting attacking talent.
A meeting with either Spain or Georgia in Stuttgart awaits the winner on Friday.
RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions for Germany v Denmark at Euro 2024.
Germany v Denmark predictions
It is likely to be one-way traffic, with Germany attempting to break down Denmark's defence.
There is a danger the floodgates could open if the hosts bag an early goal as the Danes have looked limp in possession, and it will depend on how long they can hold out.
Quite frankly, Germany's quality options in the final third should settle this.
RadioTimes.com says... Germany 2-0 Denmark
