Marco Silva's side are thriving in their first season back in the top flight and can count SW6 victories over Brentford and Chelsea among the nine wins that have made them one of the Premier League's surprise packages in 2022/23.

Fulham will be looking to maintain their 100% home record in London derbies this term when they host Tottenham at Craven Cottage on Monday evening.

North London rivals Arsenal are the only side from the nation's capital to beat Spurs this season but have done so twice, including securing a first win against them at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend.

Serious questions are starting to be asked about whether serial winner Antonio Conte is the right coach to end their trophy drought and defeat at Craven Cottage would pile yet more pressure on the Italian.

Spurs survived a late Fulham rally to secure a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in early September but both clubs' fortunes have changed fairly significantly since.

When is Fulham v Tottenham?

Fulham v Tottenham will take place on Monday 23rd January 2023.

Fulham v Tottenham kick-off time

Fulham v Tottenham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Fulham v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Fulham v Tottenham prediction

