Marco Silva's side won the Championship at a canter last term and have carried that confidence with them in the top flight – rising to sixth in the table after 20 games.

Fulham have been one of the Premier League's surprise packages this season and go in search of another odds-defying victory on Monday evening as they host Tottenham at Craven Cottage.

They were narrowly beaten by high-flying Newcastle at St James' Park last weekend but can take plenty of positives from a game they'll feel they could have won, with Aleksandar Mitrovic's penalty miss a crucial moment.

Goals from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Harry Kane helped Spurs win the reverse fixture 2-1 in early September but they have now lost most of the momentum from their fast start to the season.

Silva was tipped by some as a manager that might not see through the 2022/23 campaign but it is the man in the opposite dugout, Antonio Conte, under all the pressure ahead of Monday's game.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Fulham v Tottenham.

When is Fulham v Tottenham?

Fulham v Tottenham will kick off at 8pm on Monday 23rd January 2023.

Fulham v Tottenham team news

Fulham predicted line-up: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Kurzawa; Palhinha, Reed; Willian, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid; Mitrovic

Tottenham predicted line-up: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Sarr, Hølbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Fulham v Tottenham prediction

The pressure is on Spurs and that will suit Fulham, who will also be the better rested side as the visitors took on Man City on Thursday.

The west Londoners were unfortunate to fall to defeat against Newcastle last weekend and Mitrovic will be desperate to make amends after his penalty miss.

We can expect Silva's side to try to turn up the heat early on and make the most of Spurs' sluggish starts to games this term but a strong second period could ensure the points are split.

Our prediction: Fulham 2-2 Tottenham (14/1 at bet365)

Fulham v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Fulham (9/4) Draw (13/5) Tottenham (23/10)*

