Fulham will need to overcome recent history if they are to progress as they have lost their last seven meetings with Tottenham on home soil.

Spurs' lack of trophies has been well documented in recent years as the club's last taste of silverware came in this competition in 2008.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou could opt to hand a start to summer signing Manor Solomon, who spent last season on loan at Fulham from former club Shakhtar Donetsk.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Fulham v Tottenham?

Fulham v Tottenham will take place on Tuesday 29th August 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Fulham v Tottenham kick-off time

Fulham v Tottenham will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v Tottenham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during the EFL Carabao Cup Highlights show on ITV4 at 12:15am on Thursday morning.

How to live stream Fulham v Tottenham online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out EFL Carabao Cup Highlights on ITVX as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Fulham v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Fulham v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Fulham (TBC) Draw (TBC) Tottenham (TBC)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now.