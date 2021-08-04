Fantasy Premier League tips 2021/22 – best defenders to sign

Fantasy Premier League defenders can create the perfect foundation for success in 2021/22 but picking out the superstars can often be a tricky process.

Every season, without fail, a clutch of obscure names, bargain buys and outsiders surge through the crowd to become must-buys against all the odds.

Full-backs tend to be more profitable as they benefit from clean sheets as well as greater opportunities to bomb forward but that isn’t a concrete rule as many have proven before.

Clean sheets are as valuable as goals, so before you rush out to snap up every attacking behemoth under the sun, take a moment to consider your backline.

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t snap up some cheaper options, however. A blend of price tags is a good starting place for your defence, and there are plenty of options to choose from.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest FPL tips to sign the best defenders ahead of 2021/22.

Ben White (Arsenal) – £4.5m

This feels very reasonable for a £50m defender whose task will be purely to defend, defend, defend. Arsenal’s defence has been surprisingly reasonable in recent years and White’s presence should shore up any leaks.

He is highly-likely to start every game and should benefit from that consistency. He was a great asset for Brighton and can be expected to put up big numbers for the Gunners this season.

Luke Shaw (Man Utd) – £5.5m

There’s a real chance Shaw could be the best value defender around ahead of the 2021/22 season. United are improving all the time, with Raphael Varane set to join the ranks as well.

Shaw’s defensive work is solid and attacking returns have steadily grown. He is a very strong option for a very decent price. The only question mark that lingers is over his availability in GW1.

Matt Targett (Aston Villa) – £5.0m

Aston Villa are gradually building an excellent team in the Midlands with defensive grit and attacking flair. Targett combines the best of both worlds

He picked up 16 clean sheets last season and spiced up his numbers with four assists to nudge him ahead of the likes of Tyrone Mings. Expect another handy season from a growing player in a growing team.

Vladimir Coufal (West Ham) – £5.0m

The Czech star was a revelation for West Ham last season and an integral part of David Moyes’ increasingly resilient team in east London.

Coufal picked up nine clean sheets and nine assists last season for a terrific 128 points. He feels like a bargain at just £5.0m – which is £0.5m less than Aaron Cresswell.

