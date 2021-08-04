Fantasy Premier League tips 2021/22 – best goalkeepers to sign

Fantasy Premier League goalkeepers should be relied upon to pick up a steady stream of clean sheets and an occasional bonus point haul throughout the season.

Advertisement

They’re never going to set the world alight with hat-tricks and assist hauls but a constant trickle of clean sheets provides a solid base to build on for the rest of your team.

The best teams and top defences offer obvious candidates who you can simply sign and leave to pick up the points, but every season a rogue options tears up the rulebook.

Join our free Fantasy Premier League competition for 2021/22

Bargain keepers often spring up after a month or two of the season, once teams settle into their rhythm, and keepers for teams in the bottom half can actually profit more from the sheer number of shots they face compared to the elite.

Whichever route you decide to plump for, there’s a goalkeeper in your budget ready and waiting to supply your team with a healthy stream of points.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest FPL tips to sign the best goalkeepers ahead of 2021/22.

Check out our top Fantasy Premier League tips here – FPL defenders | FPL midfielders | FPL forwards

Ederson (Man City) – £6.0m

‘Set and forget’ is an ancient art that seems simple but requires total patience to master. Simply, pick a keeper and let that keeper do his thing across 38 games.

Ederson is the top choice for that role. He has recorded 71 clean sheets in 145 games – 19 of those came in 36 appearances last season. He is premium-cost but can be relied up to sit there and quietly profit from City’s rock-hard defence.

The beauty of Ederson is that you’re investing in City’s team without indulging Guardiola in a game of Pep roulette when it comes to his team selections. Ederson will start every single game he is fit, whereas Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker are all short of ‘guaranteed’ starter status, no matter how crazy that sounds.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Emi Martinez (Aston Villa) – £5.5m

Martinez was the top point-scoring keeper last season and costs £0.5m less than the most expensive stars in the game.

Aston Villa are performing superbly under Dean Smith and can be expected to continue their improvements in 2021/22. Martinez kept 15 clean sheets last term and saved a penalty to boot.

Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester) – £5.0m

Schmeichel has picked up 34 clean sheets across his last three Premier League seasons (10, 13, 11) meaning he is both consistent and impressive, which is exactly what you need from a goalkeeper.

Schmeichel also has strong pedigree when it comes to saving penalties. He has saved four in his last four seasons in the league alone (though none in 2020/21) and has shown his class in shootouts for club and country.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.