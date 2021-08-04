Fantasy Premier League tips 2021/22 – best midfielders to sign

Fantasy Premier League midfielders will be crucial to any success – or lack of it – that you have in the 2021/22 season. The best players in the game are midfielders, so picking the right ones will change everything.

Of the four players to rack up more than 200 FPL points last season, three were midfielders: Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-Min and Bruno Fernandes – joined by Harry Kane.

Selecting a couple of premium midfielders is the foundation of your route to success but there are a number of lower-cost picks that can help revolutionise your XI.

Midfielders in the game often play higher up the pitch, to the point where their attacking contributions are often indistinguishable from elite strikers.

As ever, there are fresh options to consider, old favourites to remember and big decisions to make before the season gets underway.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest FPL tips to sign the best midfielders ahead of 2021/22.

Stuart Dallas (Leeds) – £5.5m

Dallas was a superb option last term, a beloved member of many an FPL team. Unfortunately, he has been reclassified as a midfielder for the 2021/22 season meaning he won’t pick up big points for clean sheets.

That’s obviously a major blow for owners but, on the other hand, he remains a super-cheap option well worth a fourth or fifth place slot in your team. He still scored eight goals last term and picked up a couple of assists. If you temper your expectations – he’s not getting 171 points again – Dallas is still a solid budget option.

Emi Buendia (Aston Villa) – £6.5m

The former Norwich playmaker has enjoyed a growing reputation since first appearing in the Premier League for the Canaries. He helped bring them back to the top flight but a big-money move to Villa proved too much to resist.

Buendia has defensive solidity behind him and Ollie Watkins ahead of him to feed. He will either work in tandem with Jack Grealish or given the main onus to provide creativity should Grealish leave. Buendia has serious potential.

Riyad Mahrez (Man City) – £9.0m

Phil Foden, Ferran Torres and other City stars’ exploits at Euro 2020, coupled with Sergio Aguero’s departure, means Pep Guardiola’s men are going into 2021/22 with limited attacking options.

That opens the door for Riyad Mahrez to make his mark in their opening fixtures. He’s £3.0m cheaper than Kevin De Bruyne and will be well-rested ahead of the new campaign.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – £12.5m

The safest of safe bets, even during a relatively poor season by Liverpool’s recent standards, Salah still racked up 22 goals and six assists.

He’s a banker for 200+ points – barring injury issues – and has enjoyed more of a rest this summer than many top stars who featured at the Euros. For what it’s worth, cramming Salah, Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes into the same XI may seem ambitious, but it could be terrific strategy if you can save cash up front.

