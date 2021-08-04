Fantasy Premier League tips 2021/22 – best forwards to sign

Fantasy Premier League is back and forwards should be at the very top of your shopping list ahead of 2021/22.

Goals are the lifeblood of FPL teams and you’re going to need a steady supply of them from your superstars up front to stand a chance of beating your mates.

Strikers and wide attackers all fall under the forward category and there’s a particularly healthy stable of mid-priced options you should be looking at.

Several big transfers are yet to go through, which could stir the pot dramatically prior to the campaign but there are still plenty of choices to make right now.

We have picked out forwards for all budgets to help you build a team that can hit the heights without wasting a penny.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest FPL tips to sign the best forwards ahead of 2021/22.

Callum Wilson (Newcastle) – £7.5m

Newcastle haven’t enjoyed a strong summer of spending; they have lost a few fringe players and Joe Willock’s return – on loan – remains up in the air.

However, fans of the Magpies can rest easy knowing one thing: Callum Wilson scores goals. He simply gets on with it – half-chances, self-made chances, he’ll take plenty of them this season. He’s Newcastle’s main man and will play every minute he’s available.

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – £7.5m

Watkins grew into his debut season at the top of English football and a full summer off will see him return in fine fettle.

He be supported by an increasingly dangerous Aston Villa midfield that will include Emi Buendia in 2021/22. Should Villa cling onto Jack Grealish, they have more than enough creativity to transform Watkins into a 15+ goal striker. If Grealish leaves, he is still a great value option.

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester) – £7.5m

Nigerian star Iheanacho initially struggled for game time at Leicester but has developed into a lethal, reliable striking option for the Foxes. He scored 10 in his last 12 appearances of the season and there’s no reason he can’t maintain his form.

Jamie Vardy showed a few signs of decline last season and his involvement could decrease over time if Iheanacho can start the campaign in good form.

Harry Kane (Tottenham) – £12.0m

Be patient, see how it all pans out, but be prepared to throw the kitchen sink at Kane should he land a move to Manchester City.

He is likely to miss the start of the campaign as part of a prolonged post-Euro 2020 break regardless of his future, so he isn’t a GW1 pick, but there’s no way he could go without a mention in this article. Harry Kane at Manchester City in the prime of his career could set records.

