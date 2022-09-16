Larger crowds can be expected to flood into games across the land with the homegrown heroes going up against one another for their clubs.

The FA Women's Super League returns with the legacy of England's triumphant Lionesses expected to be shown in the weeks to come.

Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Alessia Russo are among the new household names who will feature in the FA WSL over the course of 2022/23.

Watch every moment with our live football on TV guide

Chelsea enter the new season as the reigning champions after securing their fifth title in May 2022.

Die-hard fans and new supporters will unite over the coming weeks to soak up all the action, and if you can't make it along to matches, there are plenty of broadcast options to enjoy.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete FA Women's Super League TV fixtures schedule including every game you can watch live in the UK, and we'll keep you updated throughout the whole season.

For more football features check out: Best female footballers in the world 2022

How to watch FA Women's Super League

You can tune in to watch the FA Women's Super League via a range of platforms, including Sky Sports, BBC and The FA Player.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Alternatively, some games will be shown for free on BBC platforms such as BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

All games not shown on the above platforms will be shown on The FA Player for free. All you need to do is register.

FA Women's Super League TV schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Friday 16th September

Arsenal v Brighton (7:30pm) The FA Player

Saturday 17th September

Man Utd v Reading (12pm) The FA Player

Sunday 18th September

Aston Villa v Man City (12:30pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Leicester v Tottenham (3pm) The FA Player

West Ham v Everton (3pm) The FA Player

Liverpool v Chelsea (5pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Saturday 24th September

Arsenal v Tottenham (1:30pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Sunday 25th September

Brighton v Reading (2pm) The FA Player

Leicester v Aston Villa (3pm) The FA Player

West Ham v Man Utd (3pm) The FA Player

Chelsea v Man City (4pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Liverpool v Everton (6:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Wednesday 28th September

Chelsea v West Ham (7:05pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.