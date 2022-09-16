How to watch FA Women's Super League on TV and live stream: Full schedule and coverage
Your complete guide to watching the FA Women's Super League on TV and live stream in 2022/23.
The FA Women's Super League returns with the legacy of England's triumphant Lionesses expected to be shown in the weeks to come.
Larger crowds can be expected to flood into games across the land with the homegrown heroes going up against one another for their clubs.
Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Alessia Russo are among the new household names who will feature in the FA WSL over the course of 2022/23.
Chelsea enter the new season as the reigning champions after securing their fifth title in May 2022.
Die-hard fans and new supporters will unite over the coming weeks to soak up all the action, and if you can't make it along to matches, there are plenty of broadcast options to enjoy.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete FA Women's Super League TV fixtures schedule including every game you can watch live in the UK, and we'll keep you updated throughout the whole season.
How to watch FA Women's Super League
You can tune in to watch the FA Women's Super League via a range of platforms, including Sky Sports, BBC and The FA Player.
You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
Alternatively, some games will be shown for free on BBC platforms such as BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
All games not shown on the above platforms will be shown on The FA Player for free. All you need to do is register.
FA Women's Super League TV schedule
All UK time. Subject to change.
Friday 16th September
Arsenal v Brighton (7:30pm) The FA Player
Saturday 17th September
Man Utd v Reading (12pm) The FA Player
Sunday 18th September
Aston Villa v Man City (12:30pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
Leicester v Tottenham (3pm) The FA Player
West Ham v Everton (3pm) The FA Player
Liverpool v Chelsea (5pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
Saturday 24th September
Arsenal v Tottenham (1:30pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer
Sunday 25th September
Brighton v Reading (2pm) The FA Player
Leicester v Aston Villa (3pm) The FA Player
West Ham v Man Utd (3pm) The FA Player
Chelsea v Man City (4pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
Liverpool v Everton (6:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
Wednesday 28th September
Chelsea v West Ham (7:05pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
