City are still making ground on the Champions League spots after a wayward start to the season, yet have kept clean sheets in their last two Premier League away games heading into this tie.

Everton, meanwhile, have impressed at home in recent weeks with narrow victories over both Chelsea and Arsenal.

And this game certainly promises goals, with both Guardiola and his managerial counterpart Carlo Ancelotti sensing a victory here.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Man City on TV and online.

When is Everton v Man City on TV?

Everton v Man City will take place on Monday 28th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this midweek including Newcastle v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

How to live stream Everton v Man City online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video from 7:30pm.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Everton v Man City team news

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Holgate, Mina, Keane, Godfrey; Doucoure, Davies; Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Mendy; Fernandinho, Gundogan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden; Aguero.

Our prediction: Everton v Man City

Everton have rediscovered their Premier League mojo at Goodison Park in recent weeks and will have to be on top form to bypass City here.

Guardiola has worked on sorting out his defence over the past few months and, while his strike force is labouring at times, the likes of Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne can turn a game in an instant.

This match should see plenty of chances at both ends and a winning goal could come late. Saying that, there’s little to split these teams right now and a share of the points is possible.

Our prediction: Everton 2-2 Man City

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.