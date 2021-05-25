Gareth Southgate announces provisional England Euro 2020 squad

The provisional England squad of 33 players for Euro 2020 has been confirmed.

Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale comprise the goalkeepers, while defenders include: Trend Alexander-Arnold; Ben Chilwell; Conor Coady; Ben Godfrey; Reece James; Harry Maguire; Tyrone Mings; Luke Shaw; John Stones; Kieran Trippier; Kyle Walker and Ben White.

Also named by manager Gareth Southgate in the provisional squad are midfielders: Jude Bellingham; Jordan Henderson; Jesse Lingard; Mason Mount; Kalvin Phillips; Declan Rice; James Ward-Prowse.

The squad is rounded out by forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin; Phil Foden; Jack Grealish; Mason Greenwood; Harry Kane; Marcus Rashford; Bukayo Saka; Jordan Sancho; Raheem Sterling; Ollie Watkins.

Ahead of naming his final #EURO2020 squad next week, Gareth Southgate has selected 33 players to join up with the #ThreeLions from this weekend as our preparations for this summer's tournament get under way. — England (@England) May 25, 2021

Euro 2020 fixtures will kick off on 11th June when Turkey face Italy. England’s first match is against Croatia on 13th June, with the month-long tournament concluding on 11th July.

Eric Dier has been left out of the selection, while Nick Pope misses out through injury.

White, Godfrey and Ramsdale have received their first England call-ups.

Southgate’s decision to expand England’s provisional Euro squad will allow for players to be assessed before trimming the number down to a maximum of 26 players, as per the UEFA’s limits. The number has raised from 23 to 26 to account for potential COVID-19-related issues.

Southgate is expected to announce the final squad by UEFA’s 1st June deadline. Holland, Austria and Italy have all announced larger provisional squads ahead of the deadline.

According to the Evening Standard, England fans could be set to enjoy matches at Wembley during the Euros as part of a full-sized crowd.

“I hope by June 21 we will be lighting up the West End again, having full stadiums and bringing light and Technicolor back into our national life again,” Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told the publication.

He branded recent COVID test events – including the BRIT Awards and the FA Cup final – a “real success”, revealing that just 15 cases of COVID-19 emerged among 58,000 people who took part in the tests across a number of live events.

Dowden said the Government is commissioning a second round of trials involving bigger crowds at major venues in order to further understand how to manage bringing audiences back in a safe manner.

