England are experiencing their toughest run of Wiegman's tenure – with three of the four losses under her leadership coming in the last five games.

They will be without captain Millie Bright, with goalkeeper Mary Earps taking the armband, but are boosted by the return of Arsenal's Beth Mead, who is back in the squad after a year out with injury.

The Netherlands are not short of star quality themselves, and will be keen to make it back-to-back victories against the Lionesses after beating them 2-1 in Utrecht in September.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Netherlands on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is England v Netherlands?

England v Netherlands will take place on Friday 1st December 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v Netherlands kick-off time

England v Netherlands will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is England v Netherlands on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 from 7pm.

How to live stream England v Netherlands online

You can live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to England v Netherlands on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

England v Netherlands odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England (8/11) Draw (11/4) Netherlands (3/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.