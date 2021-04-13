What channel is Dortmund v Man City Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Man City head to Germany hoping to secure a spot in the Champions League semi-finals for just a second time in the club’s history.

Standing in their way are Dortmund, who are still very much in the tie after a 2-1 win for City in the first leg last week.

If the incumbent Premier League champions are to progress to the next round of Champions League fixtures, they’ll need to keep the lively Erling Haaland quiet as well as the in-form Jude Bellingham.

The latter scored at the weekend as Dortmund beat Stuttgart 3-2, with Marco Reus and Ansgar Knauff also finding the back of the net.

As for City, they warmed up for this one with an under-par loss against Leeds United which saw their huge gap at the top of the table cut to 11 points.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dortmund v Man City on TV and online.

When is Dortmund v Man City on TV?

Porto v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 14th April 2021.

Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Dortmund v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this gameweek including PSG v Bayern, which kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday.

What TV channel is Dortmund v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Dortmund v Man City online

Dortmund v Man City team news

Dortmund: Former Man City man Jadon Sancho could be available for Dortmund after he returned to training earlier in the week.

Other than that, there are no fresh injury concerns for Edin Terzic, who knows his most likely chance of securing a Champions League spot next season may come from winning the tournament this term

Man City: Aymeric Laporte and Sergio Aguero are Pep Guardiola’s two injury concerns heading into the clash, although neither were guaranteed a starting spot in the side on Wednesday.

Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias and Rodri were all rested at the weekend and are expected to return to the fold at the Westfalenstadion.

Dortmund v Man City odds

Our prediction: Dortmund v Man City

Haaland didn’t have his best game when the sides met last week and any chance Dortmund have of qualifying for the next round could depend on the Norwegian’s performance in the second leg.

City have been so secure at the back this season and have kept four clean sheets in the last six, as well as only conceding twice from nine games in the competition this season.

With their quality and experience, Guardiola’s men should be able to get past an inconsistent Dortmund outfit, especially with De Bruyne fresh from a weekend off.

Our prediction: Dortmund 1-1 Man City (7/1 at bet365)

