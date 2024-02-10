The experienced coach has also faced criticism for bringing on Michael Olise, who wasn't fit enough to start the game, at half-time with his side 3-0 down - as the winger lasted just 11 minutes and now faces two months out after aggravating a hamstring issue.

Olise joins an injury list that also includes Cheick Doucouré, Eberechi Eze, Rob Holding, Marc Guéhi, Joel Ward and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

That should hand the advantage to Chelsea, but there are question marks over the visitors as well.

The west Londoners' 4-2 defeat to Wolves leaves them in the bottom half of the table, and means Mauricio Pochettino has a worse record as Blues boss than his predecessor Graham Potter after 23 Premier League games, which is when the latter was given his marching orders.

Cup competitions have been a respite for Pochettino, whose side beat Aston Villa 3-1 in their FA Cup replay in midweek and will contest the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley later this month, but Todd Boehly will surely only let the poor league form carry on for so long.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Chelsea?

Crystal Palace v Chelsea will take place on Monday 12th February 2024.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 6:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Crystal Palace v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Crystal Palace v Chelsea in the USA

You can watch Crystal Palace v Chelsea live on FuboTV OR Peacock at 3pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea odds

bet365 odds: Crystal Palace (14/5) Draw (13/5) Chelsea (17/20)

