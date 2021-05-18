What channel is Crystal Palace v Arsenal Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Crystal Palace welcome Arsenal to Selhurst Park in what will be Roy Hodgson’s final home game in charge of the Eagles.

The 73-year-old, who has been at the helm of his boyhood club since September 2017, will leave when his contract expires after these final two Premier League fixtures.

While Palace players will be playing simply for pride, Arsenal know they need maximum points if they are to keep the pressure on Tottenham and West Ham in the final push for European football.

Despite being knocked out of the Europa League earlier this month, Arsenal go into the game full of confidence having beaten Chelsea 1-0 last time out.

Both sides played out a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture in north London in January.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Arsenal on TV?

Crystal Palace v Arsenal will take place on Wednesday 19th May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Arsenal will kick off at 7pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Chelsea v Leicester, which kicks off at 8:15pm on Tuesday 18th May.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on BT Sport 1 from 6:30pm.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Arsenal online

Crystal Palace v Arsenal team news

Crystal Palace: Patrick van Aanholt and Luka Milivojevic both missed the win over Villa due to family reasons and it remains unclear if they’ll be back for Arsenal.

Jack Butland made his Premier League debut for the Eagles against Villa but Hodgson is likely to recall Vicente Guaita to the No.1 spot.

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta says there are ‘no big changes’ regarding injuries with everyone fit apart from David Luiz.

However, he said he will make a late call on Granit Xhaka’s fitness.

Crystal Palace v Arsenal odds

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Eagles fans returning coupled with it being Hodgson’s last home game is the ideal narrative for Palace players to give their manager a perfect send off but Arsenal won’t be a walk in the park.

Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha are both enjoying their best spells in years in the Premier League in front of goal and, alongside Eberechi Eze, will prove a handful for Arsenal’s backline.

Arsenal have the ability to create plenty of chances but don’t make enough of them count and Palace will be looking to catch them on the break if they are to overcome the Gunners.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Arsenal (20/1 at bet365)

