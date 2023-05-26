Both sides were playing in League Two in 2018 and Coventry, who beat Middlesbrough in the play-off semi-finals, are trying to return to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.

In the most lucrative game in football, Coventry face Luton at Wembley on Saturday with the winner earning a spot in the Premier League next season.

Luton, meanwhile, have never played in the Premier League, with The Hatters getting relegated the season before its formation.

Rob Edwards' side finished third in the Championship this season and 10 points ahead of Coventry in fifth. However, that all goes out of the window in the play-offs.

Luton beat Sunderland 3-2 on aggregate in their play-off semi-final to set up the showdown with Coventry at Wembley.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Coventry v Luton.

When is Coventry v Luton?

Coventry v Luton will kick off at 4:45pm on Saturday 27th May 2023.

Coventry v Luton team news

Coventry predicted line-up: Wilson; McNally, McFadzean, Doyle; Norton-Cuffy, Hamer, Kelly, Sheaf, Bidwell; Godden, Gyokeres.

Luton predicted line-up: Horvath; Osho, Lockyer, Bell; Drameh, Clark, Nakamba, Mpanzu, Doughty; Adebayo, Morris.

Coventry v Luton prediction

Considering what's on the line, we're not expecting either Coventry or Luton to win this by a wide margin.

One goal will probably separate the sides in a game that could go either way. In a tough match to call, we'll go with Luton, who were marginally more consistent throughout the Championship season.

Our prediction: Coventry 1-2 Luton (9/1 at bet365)

Coventry v Luton odds

Coventry (2/1) Draw (21/10) Luton (6/4)

