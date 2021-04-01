What channel is Chelsea v West Brom Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea will look to extend their unbeaten start under the reign of Thomas Tuchel when lowly West Brom rock up in the capital on Saturday.

The Blues got into their groove before the international break and have kept seven clean sheets on the bounce, during which they have won five of those outings.

Tuchel has just nine Premier League fixtures to secure Chelsea a top-four finish to the season and catapult them into the Champions League next term.

West Brom, however, earned a 3-3 draw with Chelsea back in September and will hope to somehow claim a draw from this game, having averaged a point a match over their last six outings.

But with Tuchel’s defensive machine running at full capacity right now, it’s hard to see anything other than three points remaining in west London.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v West Brom on TV?

Chelsea v West Brom will take place on Saturday 3rd April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v West Brom will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v West Brom on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream Chelsea v West Brom online

Chelsea v West Brom team news

Chelsea: Tuchel has a handful of injuries to contend with here, as Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham are expected to miss this tie.

The boss is also sweating on the fitness of N’Golo Kante, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Edouard Mendy and Jorginho. All being well the quartet should be available.

West Brom: Sam Allardyce is hoping to have a fully-fit squad available for this encounter, with Mbaye Diagne likely to start up front.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles should remain in the midfield, while Hal Robson-Kanu could be in for a start after being sent home from the Wales squad.

Chelsea v West Brom odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v West Brom

Chelsea should realistically have no problem swatting away West Brom here, especially considering their defensive stability right now.

The potential return of Jorginho and Kante only further improves the solidity within this Blues spine – and West Brom may struggle to play out on the rare occasions they are in possession.

The Baggies’ only real hope is to try and hit Chelsea on the counter and make good use of their set-pieces. But even then, the hosts should run away victors.

Our prediction: Chelsea 3-0 West Brom (13/2 at bet365)

