What channel is Chelsea v Tottenham Carabao Cup semi-final 1st leg on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea face Tottenham in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie in turbulent fashion.

The Blues’ form has mellowed in recent weeks with four draws in their last five Premier League outings putting them 10 points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel has plenty of big calls to make in the weeks to come, none more pressing than resolving the future of £100m man Romelu Lukaku, whose recent quotes in the press saw him dropped for the match against Liverpool.

By contrast, Tottenham have settled into the Antonio Conte way of life superbly. They are undefeated in the Italian’s eight Premier League matches in charge at the club.

Spurs have rocketed into top four contention, but filling their dusty trophy cabinet is at the forefront of Conte’s mind right now. Lifting the Carabao Cup this season would mark a big signal of intent.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Tottenham?

Chelsea v Tottenham will take place on Wednesday 5th January 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Tottenham will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are two Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg matches taking place this week including Arsenal v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Chelsea v Tottenham team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Sarr; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Jorginho, Saul; Mount, Lukaku, Ziyech

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Tanganga; Royal, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Son, Kane, Gil

Chelsea v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (19/20) Draw (5/2) Tottenham (14/5)*.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Tottenham

Chelsea are rocking, there’s no doubt about that. Thomas Tuchel has left previous jobs following off-field matters, and while this is a different set of circumstances, he must prove he can weather storms and rediscover form.

However, the Carabao Cup is low down on Tuchel’s list of priorities as he fights to muscle back into the Premier League title race and continue the Blues’ Champions League defence.

Spurs don’t share those same priorities. They’re out of Europe and unexpectedly find themselves in contention for the top four. The Carabao Cup should be a big aim for them in 2021/22 and that incentive of silverware should see them take an advantage into the second leg.

Our prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Tottenham (12/1 at bet365).

