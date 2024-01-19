Chelsea have rarely faltered when it has mattered under Emma Hayes, and it would be a surprise to see them start now, in what is going to be her final season at the club.

That said, Sunday's game will take us to the halfway point of the 2023/24 campaign, so there is still plenty of football to be played - and Man Utd represent tough opposition.

Seven points back from the top in fourth, Marc Skinner's side put five past Newcastle United as they returned to action in 2024 in the FA Cup last weekend, and have the newly-crowned 2023 world's best goalkeeper from the FIFA Awards.

Mary Earps will likely have a significant role to play if Man Utd are to upset their hosts and blow the title race wide open on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Man Utd on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Chelsea v Man Utd?

Chelsea v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 21st January 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Man Utd kick-off time

Chelsea v Man Utd will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man Utd on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 12:15pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Man Utd online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Chelsea v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (3/5) Draw (3/1) Man Utd (10/3)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Live sport on TV this week

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.