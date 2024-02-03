British-record signing Mayra Ramirez could make her full debut after featuring off the bench in last Saturday's 3-0 win at Brighton. Chelsea have been perfect on their own patch in 2023/24 after claiming five wins from five home games, so it's fair to say this looks like an ominous task for Everton.

The visitors were thumped 3-0 in the reverse fixture in November and have lost their last three league games to slide down the table to ninth, which represents a drop-off in performance from last term.

The Toffees have been solid on the road, however, with 10 of their 11 points being earned away from home, although they will need to cure their weak offensive output, with their record of 10 goals in 12 games comfortably being the worst in the league.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Everton on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Everton?

Chelsea v Everton will take place on Sunday 4th February 2024.

Chelsea v Everton kick-off time

Chelsea v Everton will kick off at 6:45pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Football from 6:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Chelsea v Everton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Chelsea v Everton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (1/20) Draw (10/1) Everton (20/1)*

