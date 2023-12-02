Roberto De Zerbi's side rarely look short of confidence, but they will be flying after Thursday's win over AEK Athens confirmed they'd reached the knockout stages of a European competition for the first time in their history.

Spirits are not quite as high in the Chelsea camp after last weekend's heavy defeat at the hands of Newcastle.

It felt like things had been starting to click for Mauricio Pochettino's side before their 4-1 loss at St James' Park, so they'll be keen to prove that was just a bump in the road and not something far deeper.

After a tough recent run of fixtures, which has seen them face Arsenal, Tottenham, Man City and the Mags, their festive schedule looks a lot kinder - so Sunday would be the perfect time to get back to winning ways.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Brighton?

Chelsea v Brighton will take place on Sunday 3rd December 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Brighton kick-off time

Chelsea v Brighton will kick off at 2pm.

Is there a Chelsea v Brighton live stream online?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Chelsea v Brighton online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Chelsea v Brighton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Chelsea v Brighton in the USA

You can watch Chelsea v Brighton live on FuboTV at 9am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Chelsea v Brighton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (7/10) Draw (10/3) Brighton (16/5)*

