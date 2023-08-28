Chelsea rarely feature in this round of the Carabao Cup because they regularly compete in Europe, although last season's 12th-place finish in the Premier League means they enter proceedings at this stage.

The Carabao Cup is the first piece of major silverware on offer so Blues bigwig Todd Boehly will be expecting a return on his large investment after continuing to splash the cash in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino could opt to use the meeting with Wimbledon as a chance to further assess his options and hand opportunities to fringe members of his squad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon?

Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon will take place on Wednesday 30th August 2023.

Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon kick-off time

Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during the EFL Carabao Cup Highlights show on ITV4 at 12:15am on Thursday morning.

How to live stream Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out EFL Carabao Cup Highlights on ITVX as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon odds

