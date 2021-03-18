When is the Champions League draw? How to watch quarter-final draw on TV and live stream

The Champions League draw is ready to map out your midweek feasts of European football for weeks to come, with the quarter-finals and semi-finals set to be determined.

Eight teams remain in the hunt, including three Premier League contenders aiming to make a mark at Europe’s top table.

Manchester City remain in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple, and they are the team to avoid in the draw alongside reigning champions Bayern Munich.

For the first time since 2005, neither Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo’s teams will feature at this stage of the competition, but fear not, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are primed and ready to make their case to become the best football players in the world.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Champions League quarter-final draw including time, TV channel and live stream information.

When is the Champions League quarter-final draw?

The quarter-final draw will take place on Friday 19th March 2021.

The semi-final draw will commence immediately afterwards. It will be held in Nyon, Switzerland – the home of UEFA.

What time is the Champions League quarter-final draw?

The draw will begin at 11am UK time, but expect a typically drawn-out ceremony before the draw is eventually made. If you know, you know.

How to watch the Champions League draw

UEFA.com will be live streaming the Champions League draw for free on their website.

You can also tune in to watch the draw live on BT Sport.

Who is in the Champions League draw?

We’re down to just eight teams, but what a line-up we have on offer as the Champions League knockout stages bubble to a head:

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Liverpool (ENG)

Manchester City (ENG)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Porto (POR)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Bayern Munich (GER)

Chelsea (ENG)

